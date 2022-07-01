Jammu Zone ADGP visits Banihal, reviews security, monitors convoy movement

Jammu, July 1: The Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh on Friday reviewed the security arrangements and monitored convoy movement during his visit to Banihal in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was accompanied by DIG Udhampur, DIG Doda, DIG Traffic and DIG CRPF.

The officers moved with yatra convoy from Jammu to Lambar at Banihal and also interacted with yatris and representatives of civil administration at langar locations.

The pilgrims expressed satisfaction at security arrangements and with the facilities arranged by UT administration en-route.

SSP Jammu, SSP Udhampur and SSP Ramban also accompanied the ADG Jammu en route and briefed him about the ROP and security arrangements. Instructions were given on the spot to remove deficiencies and to improve the set up.

The langar locations at Nashri, Chanderkot and Lambar had a festive look and yatris were happy.

Traffic arrangements were smooth and care was taken by traffic police to regulate yatra movement in a manner that no inconvenience was caused to daily passengers moving on the highway. Officers of CRPF were alert on duty and were working under close supervision of COs of CRPF and DIG CRPF.

ADG Jammu directed the officers to keep the convenience and safety of the yatris as top priority during convoy movement.