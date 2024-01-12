LG Meets Business Leaders In Gujarat; Discusses Potential And Incentives For Doing Business In J&K

J&K Government inks MoUs worth Rs.3,000 crore at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

GUJARAT, Jan 12: On the sidelines of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Gandhinagar, the Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today met business leaders and discussed the potential and incentives for doing business in Jammu Kashmir.

“J&K Government has inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 3,000 crore in different sectors during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and we hope to see more investment in the future,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the high quality infrastructure, skilled and trained manpower, strong and diverse economy, ease of living and ease of doing business, digital infrastructure and unique potential in Agriculture, Tourism, Health Care and Manufacturing makes Jammu Kashmir one of the most attractive investment destinations.

He assured all the necessary support from the UT Administration to the investors.