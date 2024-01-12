Lt Governor Meets Chief Minister Of Gujarat

GUJARAT, Jan 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel today.

The Lt Governor discussed with the Gujarat Chief Minister the collaboration between J&K UT and Gujarat in various sectors and initiatives for strengthening the trade relations, exploring opportunities for mutual growth, exchanges of knowledge and capacity building.

The Lt Governor tweeted:

“Glad to have met CM of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel Ji. We discussed collaboration between J&K UT and Gujarat in various sectors and initiatives for strengthening the trade relations, exploring opportunities for mutual growth, exchanges of knowledge & capacity building.

Industrial delegations involving industry associations and trade bodies from both the regions to identify potential areas for investment and industrial partnerships, to establish a platform for networking and to share best practices in various sectors.

We also discussed about reciprocal visits of official delegations from Jammu Kashmir to Gujarat and vice versa, capacity building of emerging entrepreneurs and start ups and collaborations with leading IT companies in Gujarat and sectoral partnership”.