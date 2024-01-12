Delhi Court Extends Police Custody Of Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist By 5 Days

New Delhi, Jan 12: A Delhi court on Friday extended by five days the police custody of alleged Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javaid Ahmad Matoo, claimed to be involved in 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Nabeela Wali extended Matoo’s custody after he was produced before the court on expiry of the 7-day police remand granted earlier.

Matoo, a ‘highly indoctrinated terrorist’ carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested from the national capital’s Nizamuddin area, police had said after his arrest. He was allegedly driving a stolen car when he was apprehended.

Matoo has been named as an accused in 11 known terror attack cases, including five grenade attacks and killing of at least five police personnel in sperate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has also been accused of having links with Al Badr, another terrorist outfit. (Agencies)