LG Ladakh reviews progress of various ongoing projects

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 3: To review the progress of various ongoing projects, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), held a meeting with the Departmental Secretaries and Head of Departments (HoDs) here today.

During the meeting, LG instructed the concerned officials to expedite the procurement of CT Scan and MRI machines for the District Hospital, Kargil, for the ease and convenience of patients. He also instructed Commissioner Secretary, Tourism and Culture to ensure proper rehearsal of the cultural troupes comprising boys and girls who will perform at various Raj Bhawans/Raj Niwas in different states and UTs on the occasion of UT Ladakh Celebration Day on October 31.

LG discussed several issues with the Departmental Secretaries/ HODs, viz. the need for regular press briefings on ongoing developments in Ladakh; the payment issue along with retendering of the government-owned Moonland Hotel; the report on the status of schools which were closed due to low enrolment of students along with the relocation of teaching and non-teaching staff; the operation of Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi; the attachment of employees from Ladakh at Jammu and Srinagar; the status on the saturation of boundaries of wildlife sanctuaries in Ladakh; the status of visa application for technicians for the Pashmina dehairing plant; the procurement of 5G Jammer/signal blocker for security purposes; the status on submission of recruitment rules for various gazetted posts of UT Ladakh to UPSC; the status on establishment of Medical College/Engineering College/Government Degree College at Sankoo and identification of site for Sindhu Central University; the posting of Tehsildars from J&K UT Government; the status on new tourism logo; the status on operation of helicopter services in Ladakh; the extension of Thoise and Kargil Airports; the status on the saturation of installation of 4G mobile towers in uncovered areas of Ladakh by BSNL; the objections raised on issuance of licence to open liquor shops in Leh district; the border dispute between Ladakh and Himachal along with border issue between Ladakh and J&K etc.

Advisor to LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary, Sanjiv Khirwar, ADGP Ladakh Police, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Commissioner Secretary, Smt Padma Angmo, Commissioner Secretary, Dr Vasanthakumar N, Commissioner Secretary, Mehboob Ali Khan, Secretary to HLG, Ravinder Kumar, Secretary, Yetindra Maralkar, and concerned officials from various other departments were present in the meeting.