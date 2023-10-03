Delegation, individuals call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 3: A delegation of Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan Committee from Tikkar, Kupwara called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The members of the delegation led by Mohan Lal Padroo discussed the development of Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan at Tikkar, Kupwara. The delegation also apprised the Lt Governor about restoration of historical structures within the premises of the Temple.

Later, Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Chairman All J&K Folk Artists Association also called on the Lt Governor.

Sri Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami Ji of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt also met Lieutenant Governor.

Parminder Singh Dhindsa, former Finance and Public Works Minister of Punjab called on Lieutenant Governor.

Rakesh Suraj, Regional Director, Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Abhay Sopori, Santoor Maestro also called on Lieutenant Governor.