IASOWA J&K celebrates Gandhi Jayanti at Middle School Astanpora

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 3: IAS Officers Wives Association (IASOWA), J&K under the guidance of its President Dr. Amita Mehta, an environmentalist, today held a programme to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti at a Government Middle School, Astanpora, here in the peripheries of Srinagar.

During the function the speakers highlighted different aspects of Gandhi Ji’s life and thoughts. They explained to students the virtues of truth and honesty with the help of real life events of the father of the nation. They beckoned the students to emulate the teachings of Gandhi Ji regarding the truth and Non-Violence in order to live a successful life.

On the occasion, besides Dr Mehta, President IASOWA, Administrative Secretary, Mining, Rashmi Singh; Director, Family Welfare, Tabasum Ganai; members of association namely Rajini Sinha; Ruchi Gupta; Shweta Alok, Dr. Manisha; Mehak Shahid were also present.

They distributed stationary and sports gears among the students. The members interacted with students and advised them to adopt Gandhian thoughts in their lives which shall help them to make better choices in their lives. They also urged them to popularize these among their friends and acquaintances.

The IASOWA members planted saplings to highlight the need for environmental protection.

The officers who coordinated the event included Chief Education Officer (CEO), Srinagar, Dy CEO, Srinagar, ZEO, Nishat besides other teachers, students and staff of the school.