LG interacts with IAS inductees of J&K Administrative Service

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) inductees of the members of Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service, at Raj Bhavan here today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the IAS inductees and extended his best wishes for their personal and professional life.

During the interaction, the Lt Governor inquired about the different roles and positions in their professional service held by the members of the J&K Civil Service in the administration over the years.

The inductees expressed their gratitude for the prompt efforts made during the Lt Governor led UT administration for their induction, which was pending since long, due to various reasons.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the inductee officers to work with renewed energy and enthusiasm, keeping the welfare of the people on priority while discharging their duties.

The IAS inductees present during interaction with the Lt Governor included Talat Parvez Iqbal Rohella, Ruksana Gani, Mir Tariq Ali, Amit Sharma, Nazim Zai Khan, Shakeel-Ul-Rehman Rather, Pradeep Kumar, Narinder Singh Bali, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, and Mohammad Akbar Wani.