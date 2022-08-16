BJP pays rich tribute to Vajpayee on his 4th death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: J&K BJP paid rich tribute to the former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary at party Headquarter, here today.

J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina along with former BJP presidents, Ashok Khajuria, Shamsher Singh Manhas, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former BJP president, Sat Sharma, former DyCM, Kavinder Gupta and other party leaders remembered the former Prime Minister while paying him floral tribute to him.

Paying tribute to Atal Ji, Ravinder Raina said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the only leader who was appreciated by people across the country. The ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ slogan truly suits him. He recalled that after supreme sacrifice of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, Atal Ji led a nation-wide agitation for J&K. He said that at a time when party was reduced to two MPs in the Lok Sabha, Atal Ji stated that one day, Congress owing to its wrong deeds will ultimately vanish from Indian political space. UN’s First Hindi speech was delivered by Atal Ji and that too when he was the leader of opposition, that was the flawless personality of Vajpayee, he added.

“Politics without ethics and values can do no good to society. He never compromised with the values and ideals,” Raina said.

He added that Vajpayee lived an impeccable life and never left his dream to serve the Nation. He asked all to study and learn lessons from his life. He said that Atal ji was a dedicated politician, poet and social activist.

Similar programmes were also organized at numerous places across Jammu & Kashmir, in which floral tribute were paid to the former Prime Minister and his contributions to the nation, society and party were recalled.

RS Pathania conducted the proceedings of the Shradhanjali programme.