ADGP visits house of martyr Sarfaraz Ahmad to pay condolence

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Aug 16: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh visited the house of martyr Sarfaraz Ahmad to pay condolence.

As per official spokesman, ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh today visited the house of Sarfaraz Ahmed, son of Mohd Shafi Khatana of Rakh Jarog, Batote near Dharmound here and paid condolences to the bereaved family. Sarfaraz was serving in IR 16 Battalion and was on special duty at Police Station Nowhatta in Srinagar. While on duty, he was attacked by terrorists and got injured.

Yesterday he succumbed to his injuries at Army Hospital Badami Bagh Srinagar, the spokesman said, adding that he was a braveheart and fought valiantly injuring the attacker who left his vehicle and weapon and fled.

The ADGP Jammu assured that the family of Sarfaraz will be looked after by JK Police as a part of the Police family. He also assured them that Sarfaraz will be remembered fondly as a Gallant Soldier of JK Police and that a prominent Government building in Batote will be named in his memory.

The people of the panchayat also appreciated the role of Sarfaraz and his father said that he was proud to be called Sarfaraz’s father.