LG inquires about health of civilian, ITBP personnel

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 16: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha visited Army Hospital in Srinagar today to inquire about the health of Pitambar Nath Pandit, who was injured in Shopian terror attack.

The Lt Governor enquired about the well-being of Sh Pitambar Nath Pandit and asked the doctors to ensure the best possible medical care for his early recovery.

The Lt Governor strongly condemned the terror attack on civilians in Shopian in which a civilian namely Sunil Kumar has lost his life, and Pitambar Nath Pandit received injuries.

“Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for the barbaric act will not be spared”, said the Lt Governor.

Meanwhile, LG visited Army Hospital Srinagar and enquired about the well-being of ITBP personnel injured in a tragic road accident near Chandanwari.

Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC 15 Corps was also present.

The Lt Governor went around the wards where the injured were receiving treatment, and passed necessary instructions to provide the best of medical facilities to them for their speedy recovery.

The Lt Governor expressed grief over the loss of lives of the ITBP personnel in the unfortunate incident and extended his condolences to the members of bereaved families.

“Deeply anguished by the bus accident near Chandanwari in which we have lost our brave ITBP personnel. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel”, said the Lt Governor.