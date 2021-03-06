LG inaugurates Netaji Subhas Medical College & Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

PATNA, Mar 6: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Netaji Subhas Medical College & Hospital, Amhara, Patna, and 1st Batch of 100 MBBS students of the college.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated the young aspiring doctors for embarking on their new journey and advised them to dedicatedly and selflessly serve the people and constantly strive for a healthy society.

Lt Governor called upon the youth to connect themselves with community service and understand their responsibility. If every person, whatever profession he or she may be associated with, has a duty towards upliftment of the society, only then the country can move forward, he added.

Lauding the role of doctors and frontline medical professionals in a fight against covid pandemic, the Lt Governor said that with the spirit of selfless service and working day and night to help and heal the patients, doctors have emerged as real heroes of our society.

There is an old saying that the presence of a doctor is the beginning of treatment. It has to be specially kept in mind that medicine can cure only the disease, but only a doctor can treat the patient completely, he added.

“If there is a feeling of love, sacrifice, peace, and service behind a work, then that work can fill new consciousness, new energy in the whole society”, Lt Governor observed

Speaking on technological revolution in the healthcare sector, the Lt Governor emphasized on optimum utilization of technological interventions and reaching out to the people living in rural and far flung areas with medical facilities through tele-medicine and other such services.

With the changing dynamics of the technology, not only students, but teachers also need to adapt themselves to meet the requirements of modern times, he added.

Expressing his pleasure on being informed that out of 100 students, 52 are girls, the Lt Governor said that that number of girls joining the medical profession is a tremendous example of women empowerment and termed their contribution as significant towards creating a new society and a new India.

He also mentioned the recently inaugurated 1st MBBS batch of Government Medical College Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, which also had an equal number of boys and girls in 100 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making continuous efforts to address the issue of shortage of doctors with new medical colleges being established across the country, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor observed that making the country ‘AatmaNirbhar’ in every field is the vision of the Prime Minister and the efforts of every stakeholder would bring far-reaching results in achieving the goals of self-reliant and healthy India.

Citing the example of Bharat Ratna Doctor Bhidhan Chandra Roy whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Doctors’ Day, the Lt Governor observed that he was born in Bihar, studied abroad, but returned to India and made a tremendous contribution to the freedom movement apart from medical education.

The Lt Governor asked the youth to follow the ideals of great leaders and reformers like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Dr. Rajendra Prasad and dedicate themselves towards the service of humankind.

Prominent among others who attended the inaugural ceremony were Vijay Kumar Sinha, Speaker, Bihar Legislative Assembly; Ramkripal Yadav, Member Parliament; MM Singh, Chancellor, Netaji Subhash University; Krishna Murari, Managing Director, Netaji Subhas Medical College, and Hospital; Dr. Sahajanand Prasad, National President, IMA; Dr. Arvind Prasad, Principal NSMCH and faculty members of NSMCH.