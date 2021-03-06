Congress takes out protest march in Sunderbani against price hike

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Mar 6: Accusing the BJP Government of having failed to address the problems of the people, senior Congress leaders led by JKPCC chief GA Mir today held a massive protest march in Sunderbani against unbearable hike in petroleum products.

The protesters holding placards took out protest March from Dak Bungalow to main Bus stand raising slogans against BJP Government and demanding immediate roll back of hiked prices of petrol, diesel and LPG, besides food inflation which is breaking previous record on daily basis. The protest was part of a 45-day programme chalked out by the Congress against the increased fuel prices.

Addressing the gathering, Mir said that since BJP took over in 2014, the miseries of the people of J&K have increased manifolds. Nearly seven years have passed but they have failed to fulfill any of the promises, be it the problems faced by the border residents, be it the problems faced by the farmers, be it the problems of Refugees and Kashmiri Pandits, this Government has done nothing to address those problems,” JKPCC Chief said.

Speaking on the occasion, senior Congress leader Mula Ram slammed the Modi regime, accusing it of “deliberately” letting the prices of essential commodities spiral. “The BJP has shamelessly exposed itself in its utter failure to govern the country on each front,” he alleged. “The Modi dispensation is conspiring with and sponsoring this atrocious public loot to benefit his corporate friends,” he alleged while hitting out at the Central Government for “crushing” the poor under the burden of high prices of LPG, diesel and petrol.

JKPCC chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma said that when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, he never let the prices of oil rise even when the crude oil became costly in the international market while as despite the low crude prices internationally the Modi Government has not even passed on the benefit of the low price to the public.

Former Minister Shabir Khan speaking on the occasion said, people should come forward against anti-people policies of the BJP-led Government. Taking a dig at LG Administration, he said, it is acting as the agent of the Central Government.

Earlier impressed by policies and programmes of Congress party, several prominent persons joined Congress party during an impressive gathering in Sunderbani.