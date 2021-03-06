Justice Magrey inaugurates Mega Legal Services Camp

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Mar 6: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Judge and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey today inaugurated Mega Legal Services Camp and awareness programme at Anantnag.

Justice Magrey who was also the chief guest on the occasion was accompanied by Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Judge, High Court of J&K. The program was organized by District Legal Services Authority Anantnag in collaboration with District Administration Anantnag.

Speaking at the event, Justice Magrey emphasized that access to justice is essential for rule of law and for this to happen, this new model of holding legal services camp is required which would not only make people aware about their entitlements and procedural aspects relating to the same but also connect them to the welfare schemes meant for them.

He further stressed that earlier we were focusing on creating awareness and now there is a need to effect paradigm shift from awareness to empowerment.

Justice Koul in his address complemented DLSA for organizing such a mega event and expressed hope that legal services institutions will reach the far flung areas to provide legal aid to the weak and needy.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Anshul Garg, highlighted various Govt. schemes launched by the Govt. and apprised the chief guest about the achievements made so far.

Naseer Ahmad Dar, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Anantnag who is also Chairman of DLSA Anantnag delivered the welcome address, whereas, Rafia Hassan, Secretary DLSA Anantnag proposed the vote of thanks.

During the camp, District Administration Anantnag presented a vivid and enlightening display of various works. The chief guest visited each stall and took firsthand experience of activities of each department.

Hundreds of people were present in the event and were informed about various central and state welfare schemes along with prospects of legal aspect.

Later, the chief guest distributed certificates and assistance under various schemes to the beneficiaries present there. About 1000 people were provided with benefits under various schemes on spot.

24 stalls by different departments like Legal Services, Agriculture, Floriculture, Horticulture, Municipality, Revenue, Labor Department, Social Welfare, Sheep and Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Handicrafts and Handlooms, Rural Development, ICDS, ICPS, Motor Vehicles and Health etc. were installed.

The programme was also attended by M. K Sharma, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority, Atul Kumar Goel, DIG SKR, Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, Addl. District & Sessions Judge Anantnag, Judicial Officers and Officers from Civil and Police Department.

Before inaugurating the camp, Justice Magrey visited the proposed site for District Court Complex Anantnag at village Sarnal, thereafter, he visited the District Court Complex where he had a meeting with regard to judicial infrastructure in the district.

He also inspected the courts and had interaction with members of Bar. He directed the Judicial Officers to ensure maximum disposal especially the old cases.