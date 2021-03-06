Regularise daily wagers, release pending DA: Malik

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 6: J&K Govt Employees Joint Action Committee -R has urged upon the State Administration to regularize the services of daily rated and consolidated workers, release their pending wages and also release DA installments of the employees and pensioners.

Talking to media persons, Babu Hussain Malik, president of the JAC said that employees were protesting since long and also projecting their issues through several representations and media conferences but unfortunately, the Administration has remained unmoved. Only false assurances are given every time. It seems that Government was just buying time and befooling the employees, he added.

Malik demanded that Govt must repeal the SRO-324 as it is unjustified and misuse of recent amendments to the already existing CSR for retirement of employees who have attained 48 years of age or 22 years of service. He further demanded regularization of temporary/ consolidated workers including NHM, Khidmat centre, Asha Workers, Home Guards, Anganwadi Workers, helpers, contractual teachers, Lecturers, SPOs, ReK, ReZ and ReJ employees.

He further demanded removal of pay anomalies of clerical cadre/ amendment in SRO-333, release of pending installments of DA kept pending due to Covid, Implementation of Minimum Wages Act as per central Govt norms, conduct of DPC of all cadre and provision of job to the land donors in Education, PHE or other departments .

Prominent among other who accompanied included- Yash Pal Sharma, Satish Kumar, Manish Sharma, Arun Sharma, Naresh Kumar, Vikas Chander, Meenakshi Sharma and others.