LG asks entrepreneurs, FPOs to project Ladakh as primary sector production destination

1st International ‘Buyer Seller Meet’ in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 14: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur attended the first International Buyer Seller Meet on the export of apricot and other Agri products from Ladakh organised by the UT Administration in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in Leh today.

Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Chairman, APEDA, Dr Madhaiyaan Angamuthu; Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Saugat Biswas; Secretary, Agriculture & Horticulture Department, Ravinder Kumar; Director, Industries and Commerce, Moses Kunzang; Director, APEDA, Dr Tarun Bajaj, were present in the Meet.

LG extended gratitude to APEDA for their initiatives for organising the `first International Buyer Seller Meet’ in Ladakh. He stated that the Buyer Seller Meet is a joint effort by UT Administration and APEDA to create an ecosystem to provide products from Ladakh the market they deserve and also provide an opportunity to entrepreneurs and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) from Ladakh to grow.

Mathur stated that the primary sector has great potential to develop entrepreneurs from Ladakh and stressed the need for growth in this sector. He said the produce from Ladakh, such as Halman and Raktsey Karpo varieties of apricot, sea buckthorn and apples, are unique and cannot be produced in any other part of the country. He stated that high-quality niche products from Ladakh may be produced in low volumes and sold at high prices in the market.

He informed that the process for Geographical Indication (GI) tagging of Halman and Raktsey Karpo varieties of apricots and sea buckthorn from Ladakh has already started. He suggested that GI tagging of apples from Ladakh may also be processed due to its uniqueness and growth at a high altitude.

LG advised the entrepreneurs to position Ladakh as a primary sector production destination and stressed on the need for promoting and bringing medicinal plants and horticulture products indigenous to Ladakh before the whole world. He further advised the entrepreneurs and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to maintain the quality of their products and engage in commercial production of medicinal and nutraceutical plants, Sanjeevani, sea buckthorn, etc. on large fields.

Mathur expressed hope that Meet would facilitate the buyers and sellers to discuss issues such as the need for adequate technologies and logistic support, etc. and come up with possible solutions. He termed the primary sector as critical for Ladakh as lots of people from rural households are engaged in this sector for their livelihood.

LG also interacted with the export producers/FPOs and exhibitors from Ladakh and inquired about the issues faced by them and technological interventions required to increase the shelf life of the products.

Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, appreciated APEDA for organising the event and expressed hope to see Ladakh developing in the Horticulture/Agriculture sectors. He stressed on the need to make Ladakh a brand for organic products.

Chairman, APEDA, M Angamuthu, highlighted Ladakh’s potential in Horticulture, Agriculture and Food Processing sectors due to its uniqueness. He shared that APEDA would provide handholding, capacity-building trainings, assist in creating linkages, providing infrastructure and logistics support to entrepreneurs and FPOs from Ladakh.

Buyers from the United States, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Dubai and also from various parts of India gave suggestions, particularly regarding logistics. Earlier, Director, APEDA, Dr Tarun Bajaj welcomed the guests while Director, Industries and Commerce, Moses Kunzang, gave the vote of thanks.