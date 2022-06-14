Brig Rajinder Singh’s birth anniversary celebrated

Upgrade MVC to PVC for ‘Saviour of Kashmir’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: The 123rd Birth Anniversary of Brig Rajinder Singh, ‘The Saviour of Kashmir’ was celebrated with great fervour by J&K Ex-Services League and Army at Rajinder Chowk, Jammu today.

Lt Gen Rakesh Kumar Sharma (Retd), president J&K Ex- Services League and Lt Col Dhillon of JAKRIF laid wreaths and paid rich tribute to the great Dogra warrior. The function was attended by numerous Army soldiers and Ex-servicemen of Jammu.

Lt Gen Sharma said that the ‘Balidan’ made by Brig Rajinder Singh and his brave 100 Dogra soldiers saved our State from the nefarious designs of Pakistan and British to annex J&K during partition in 1947. His steadfastness, chivalry and ultimately supreme sacrifice delayed the Pak Army and raiders along Muzzafrabad- Srinagar road for crucial four days (Oct 23 to 26, 1947), giving time to Maharaja Hari Singh to sign the Instrument of Accession with India and facilitate landing of Indian Army at Srinagar airfield which ultimately saved the State. He remembered the iconic order of Maharaja Hari Singh to Brig Rajinder Singh, that is `Last Man, Last Round’.

He further said that for this act of exceptional bravery and service before self, Brig Rajinder Singh was awarded the Ist Maha Vir Chakra of Independent India. But for this brave act, the fate of J&K and map of India would have been different. “We owe our freedom to him,” Lt Gen Sharma said.

Gen Sharma requested the President of India & the Prime Minister to kindly upgrade his Gallantry Award from MVC to PVC.

He also said that it is a pity that this Rajinder Chowk which was sanctioned by the Govt with great efforts of J&K Ex-Services League and Maj Gen Goverdhan Singh Jamwal is not being maintained by the State Administration.

Funds and manpower should be allotted by the Government for this cause. Further, no representative of Civil Administration joined in to pay tribute to the great hero. He said that Brig Rajinder Singh is a role model to the youth for Nationalism, patriotism and sacrifice. A country which does not aptly honour its fallen soldiers, heroes is putting its freedom at stake, Lt Gen Sharma regretted.

Meanwhile, former DyCM Kavinder Gupta along with former minister Sat Sharma and others paid floral tribute to Brig Rajinder Singh during a function held at Rajinder Park, Canal Road here today. While speaking on the occasion, Gupta said that Brig Rajinder Singh a great Dogra hero who is also known `Saviour of Kashmir’ as he saved Kashmir during 1947 otherwise, this part would have been fallen in the hands of Pakistan. Several district BJP unit functionaries also attended the function.