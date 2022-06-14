Div Com reviews functioning of Jammu Smart City Limited

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting to review the various infrastructural projects being executed by Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) under Smart City Mission launched by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA).

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO), JSCL, Rahul Yadav; Additional CEO, Hitesh Gupta; Project Director, Sunil Thusoo; General Manager Civil, Harvinder Singh; General Manager Finance, Ashish Anand, General Manager Urban, Deepika besides other concerned officers.

At the onset of the meeting, Rahul Yadav briefed Divisional Commissioner about the ongoing and completed projects under Jammu Smart City Limited.

The meeting was also informed that several projects were completed including façade lighting of Tawi Bridges, façade lighting at historic Bahu Fort, Public Bicycle Sharing System and others. The meeting was informed all the completed projects have received an overwhelming response from the public.

It was also informed that out of the total projects, 51 were completed while 83 projects are under different phases of execution and shall be completed by end of 2023.

CEO, JSCL also gave a detailed presentation on ongoing projects including Tawi River Front, Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

After reviewing the status of each project, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar said that all the projects are crucial and will play a key role in the upliftment of the city.

The Div Com said that the development of the River Tawi front on the lines of Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat is a very important project for Jammu and Kashmir.

He directed concerned officials and the project executing agency to complete this project in the stipulated time frame.

The Div Com also issued directions for the execution of two crucial projects including the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

He also asked officials to liaison with other departments and complete all the projects before the deadline set by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA).