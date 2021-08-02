LeT, JeM outfits behind dropping of arms, IEDs, narcotics by drones in J&K: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Aug 2: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today had an aerial survey of the flash flood hit area at Hounzar Dachhan, inaugurated COVID-19 care centre and chaired an officers meeting at District Police Lines here to review the security situation in the district.

The DGP during his visit to Kishtwar paid floral tributes to Aman Thakur and other martyrs.

The DGP chaired an officers meeting to review the security, law and order and crime in the district. Udayabhaskar Billa, DIG of Police, DKR Range, Brigadier Pranab Misra of Delta Force, Ashok Kumar Sharma, DC Kishtwar, Colonel Sheshpal Singh, CO Army 11 RR, Rahul Kumar, CO CISF 7th Reserve, Lt Col Anaya Chiplunker, CO 17 RR, Lt Col Joseph Christy Tarfil J, CO Designate, 26 RR, Vinod Rawat, 2 I/C, CRPF 52 Bn, Abdul Qayoom, Additional SP Doda and other jurisdictional officers attended the meeting.

The DGP directed the officers to intensify the war against drug peddlers and root out the menace from the society. He directed the officers to strengthen the anti-terrorist measures to finish the terrorism and curb heinous activities of terrorists.

The DGP later inaugurated COVID care facility at DPL Kishtwar. On this occasion, the officers briefed the DGP regarding the overall security scenario of the Kishtwar District.

While speaking to the media, the DGP said soon after the flash flood hit the Hounzar, Dachhan village JK Police, Army, SDRF, NDRF and Civil administration swung into action and reached the spot and provided the immediate and necessary help and assistance to the affected families. Seven bodies were recovered and seventeen trapped persons were evacuated and shifted for medical treatment and added that rescue teams are trying hard to trace out the remaining missing persons.

Asserting that Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfits are behind the dropping of arms, IEDs and narcotics by drones in Jammu and Kashmir, DGP said counter measures are in place and these would be further strengthened to defeat any conspiracy against peace. He said that stone pelting in Kashmir has almost ended.

The DGP also visited Delta Force Headquarters at Dharmund where he was received by General officers Commanding, Major General GS Jamwal. The officers discussed the security scenario of the area and highway security measures. The GOC briefed the DGP regarding the functions of the counter terrorism grid in Doda, Kishtwar and in Ramban areas. DIG DKR was also present during the meeting.