Act or face strike: Wazir to admn

Transporters give 10 days ultimatum to Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Heads of various public transport unions and associations today gave 10 days’ ultimatum to J&K Government to provide them time for meeting with Lt Governor for resolving their pending issues within ten days otherwise, they would launch indefinite strike across the J&K UT.

Click here to watch video

Addressing a press conference here today, Chairman of All J&K Transport Welfare Association, T S Wazir (Ex-MLC), in presence of presidents of the Bus, Truck, Oil Tankers, Mini-bus, Taxi, Tempo Traveler, Autorikshaw Unions / Associations, expressed serious concern over the attitude of the UT Administration. Wazir said they sent several representations to the LG’s office for a meeting after his taking over, but unfortunately till today, Transporters’ apex body was not granted any time.

Wazir said they wanted a meeting with the LG in presence of senior Transport officers but nobody in the Administration ever bothered despite providing all the cooperation to Govt during bandhs over Art 370 issue or Covid lock downs.

He said when the transport fare was revised recently the rate of diesel was Rs 82 per litre but now it has gone Rs 95. Every day, there is hike in the prices of diesel and petrol. The transporters are unable to ply their vehicles as they are suffering huge losses. They demanded either the prices of diesel/ petrol be controlled or 30 % hike be provided in fright and fare charges.

Wazir said due to Covid lock downs most of the commercial vehicles remained off the road. The transporters have been demanding waive off on token Tax, Passenger Tax , Insurance and Interest during the period of lock down but nothing except assurances were provided to them. Neighbouring Punjab State has already waived off the same for a period of one year.

Wazir said transporters were not interested to adopt confrontational path and always cooperated the Government during difficult times, but some officers in the Administration were trying to force the transporters to adopt agitational path. He further urged the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha to give them time and listen to their issues and suggest solution. He said Association will give ten days time to the Administration, failing which, the transporters have unanimously decided to go for indefinite’ Chakka Jam’ strike in entire J&K. Government will be responsible for any inconvenience to the general public, he claimed.