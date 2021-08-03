Terrorist killed in encounter at J&K’s Bandipora

SRINAGAR, August 3: One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chandaji area of Bandipora district in Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

“One unidentified terrorist killed in Bandipora encounter. Search is going on,” police said.

Earlier the gunfight between the terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. (Agencies)