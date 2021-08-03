Ayushman Cards, UT’s best performance

Not that in most of the parameters of performance, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir does not leave an imprint at the national level, but the fact is that wherever possible it bags top slots also. It may be recalled that the Prime Minister had launched in December 2020 the flagship scheme of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna (AB PM-JAY) SEHAT with a provision of providing universal health insurance coverage up to Rs.5 lakh per family on floater basis. In this connection, for people’s active participation in and availing benefits from one of the world’s unique healthcare schemes, obtaining Ayushman Cards is a necessary pre-requisite. Jammu and Kashmir has performed satisfactorily well in this area and having made its entry into the group of those top 5 states and Union Territories which have generated highest number of Ayushman Cards in the last six months. It is heartening to note that Jammu and Kashmir generating 19 lakh cards during the period has proved to be a best performing UT. It could be also due to the ”ground success rate” of settling claims that such an overwhelming participation is seen. It may be noted that the AB PM-JAY -SEHAT scheme covers all residents of the UT including not only 3 days of pre-hospitalisation but 15 days of post hospitalisation expenses as well. The facility can be availed of through as many as 24000 empanelled public and private hospitals across the country. The healthcare related campaign “Gaon Gaon Ayushman” envisions wider participation from rural areas so that everyone was covered