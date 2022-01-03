Ladakh UT all set to witness major reforms in power sector by middle of next year

25 DG sets phased-out to check adverse impact on environ

*Work on transmission lines apace even during intense winter

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Jan 3: The Union Territory of Ladakh is all set to witness major reforms in the power sector by the middle of next year as work is apace on the laying of transmission lines to unconnected areas even during the extreme weather conditions under the Prime Minister’s Development Package. Moreover, for the first time, 25 Diesel Generator (DG) sets have been phased out to check adverse impact on the environment and efforts are on for the remaining ones.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that ever since the cold desert region has been granted Union Territory status the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the power sector has picked up required momentum and several works have been completed till date despite so many odds.

Under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), a scheme designed to provide continuous power supply to all rural areas, and under Prime Minister’s Development Package, 20 new villages have been provided electricity in Leh district and 16 in Kargil district.

Further, for the first time 25 Diesel Generator (DG) sets have been phased out in both the districts and all out efforts are being made to replace the remaining ones in the shortest possible time, sources informed, adding in the absence of network of power transmission lines the DG sets were meeting the electricity requirement particularly of the remote villages and hamlets besides establishments of Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) but at the same time were leaving adverse impact on the environment.

Disclosing that remaining DG sets are functioning mostly in Nubra, Zanskar, Changthang and the villages along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with the China where 120 kv power transmission lines have yet not reached, sources said, “now the laying of transmission lines has started under the PMDP and work is apace even during the extreme weather conditions”.

“Further, work is going on to lay the sub-transmission lines in these areas so that by the 120 kv transmission lines are laid the internal network is in place for providing electricity to the villages and establishments of Army and ITBP”, they further said while disclosing that Ladakh Administration has set the target of October next year for the completion of these works and progress is being reviewed on regular basis by the Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur and Advisor Umang Narula.

When asked about availability of sufficient hydro power to meet the requirement of all the habitations and other establishments in both the districts of the Union Territory, sources said that during summer there remains excess generation of electricity from Chutak and Nimo Bazgoo projects and Ladakh exports around 80 Mega Watts of power. However, during winter the generation comes down drastically due to less discharge in the rivers.

Keeping this aspect in mind, 20 Mega Watts solar project is being constructed at Phyang and the same will be ready by October this year to meet the internal demand of power during the winter months, sources further disclosed, adding even Leh Renewable Energy Development Agency has successfully replaced batteries of existing 20 Solar Photovoltaic Technology (SPV) sites while as Kargil Renewable Energy Development Agency has replaced the old battery banks of nearly 22 SPV sites.

These agencies have also installed numerous SPV plants for various institutions. Under Solar Thermal Projects, 1,000 solar water heaters and 600 solar dish cookers have been distributed by LAHDC Leh, whereas Polycarbonate Greenhouses are also being provided to progressive farmers.

Efforts are also being made to implement Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, Smart Grid System with Smart Metering, develop Ring Network at 66 KV and 11 KV Level for both Leh and Kargil, construction of 66 KV Transmission Line, Substation, HT/LT network (Changthang Region), underground cabling in Leh town and setting up of State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) in UT Ladakh.

“The objective behind all these projects is to provide reliable and quality power to all consumers from a clean source of power”, sources said, adding “with all these efforts the Ladakh Union Territory will witness major reforms in the power sector by the middle of next year”.