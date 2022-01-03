Vice-Chairperson DDC Udhampur calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 3: Juhi Manhas Pathania, Vice-Chairperson, DDC Udhampur today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan.

The Vice-Chairperson apprised the Lt Governor of various public issues and demands which included augmentation of power supply, construction of national highway from Sudhmahadev to Dudu upto Basantgarh, roads from Draman to Lakhote, Dhar road to Sortha, Gadena to Kutt/Dager and other roads; establishing a Kendriya Vidyalaya, besides other matters. She was accompanied by DDC members Mool Raj, Pinky Devi and Rakesh Chander Sharma.

Meanwhile, Manzoor Ahmad Khan, District President BJP Anantnag also called on the Lt Governor and projected various developmental issues of his district.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the public representatives assured that all genuine demands and issues projected by them would be looked into for an early redressal on merit. The Lt Governor urged them to continue their efforts of bringing public welfare matters to the fore.