Rich tribute paid to martyr Triveni Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 3: Homage was paid to martyr, Lt Triveni Singh, Ashok Chakra (P) at Triveni Dwar in Pathankot by Officiating Commander Pathankot Sub Area and family members of the fallen hero.

On 02 Jan 2004, the brave-heart, Triveni led a gallant action on this day at Jammu Railway Station where he and his outnumbered troops killed three heavily armed terrorists and saved hundreds of passengers at the platform.

He completed the task given to him but made supreme sacrifice for the Nation in the line of duty. For his duty and indomitable courage, he was awarded the highest peace time gallantry award of Ashok Chakra, posthumously.