Ladakh Adm gives green nod to addl DPR of Rs 169 cr to power projects

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 17: The Ladakh Administration, under the guidance of Advisor UT Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal, has taken a significant step towards enhancing the power infrastructure and ensuring reliable electricity supply to the border areas of the Union Territory.

In a recent meeting of the UT Level Reforms Committee, Phase-II of the Annual Action Plan for the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for the UT Ladakh was approved, marking a major milestone in the pursuit of improved power distribution.

The Chief Engineer of the Ladakh Power Development Department (LPDD) presented a comprehensive overview of the scheme during the meeting. The focal point of the discussion was the extension of Grid Power Supply to Security Installations in Changthang and Nubra border areas. The Committee delved into the detailed chronology of events related to the revamped distribution sector scheme, including a summary of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), abstract cost analysis for extending grid supply to defence establishments in the Changthang and Nubra regions, anticipated project benefits, and key resolutions.

Advisor Kotwal, leading the Committee, steered discussions on the Action Plan and DPR for the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) tailored for the Union Territory of Ladakh. In line with the directives from the 22nd Monitoring Committee Meeting of RDSS, the Committee recommended the submission of the meticulously prepared DPR for the extension of electricity distribution infrastructure in the border areas of Ladakh. The proposal received resounding approval, with Advisor Kotwal leading the way.

The LPDD-prepared DPR, which outlines the strategic plan and financial details, has been endorsed with an estimated cost of Rs 168.67 crores for the extension of Grid power supply to Defence Installations in the Changthang and Nubra border areas of Ladakh.

The next phase involves the submission of the approved DPR to the Monitoring Committee for thorough evaluation and endorsement, underlining the commitment of the Ladakh Administration to improving power infrastructure and ensuring energy security in the border regions.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including Administrative Secretary of the Power Development Department, Ravinder Kumar; officials from the Power Department; and representatives from concerned departments and authorities.