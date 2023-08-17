Expedite recruitment process in J&K: Sham Lal Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: BJP vice president and former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma and party vice-president, former Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta accompanied by secretary J&K BJP Vikas Choudhary and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan J&K incharge Dil Bahadur Jamwal listened to the grievances of a large number of deputations and individuals drawn from different areas of the UT at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

Former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma appealed the LG administration to expedite the recruitment process to empower the youth of Jammu & Kashmir. He asked to increase the job avenues/opportunities in Government/semi-Government/private sector for the youth of the region. The former Minister also praised the Service Selection Board for fixing recruitment agency and expressed hope that all the vacant posts in various departments will be filled strictly on merit basis within six months.

CM Gupta said that remarkable changes have taken place in the Jammu & Kashmir since the abrogation of Articles 370 & 35(a). He credited the vast development in J&K to the commitment of BJP leadership to genuine addresses the issues faced by the masses.

During the day long sitting, the BJP leaders were apprised of the grievances related to saving land from erosion in Upper Raipur Domana, opening of Social Welfare Centre in Beli Charana, fixing crates at Khud, construction of drain, upgradation of deep drain in Greater Kailash, inadequate supply of drinking water in Barnai road, Bantalab, construction of culvert bridge in Ward No. 3 Khour, replacement of street lights etc.

Sham Lal Sharma, Chander Mohan Gupta and other leaders took up every problem narrated with the higher officials of concerned departments for early disposals.

Vikas Choudhary and Dil Bahadur Jamwal penned down the grievances put forth by the masses and coordinated the camp proceedings.