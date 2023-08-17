Women power in India growing like no other country in world: Andrabi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Chairperson, Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today chaired the inaugural ceremony of the two days’ programme on ‘Capacity Building for Women Managers in Higher Education’ as the chief guest.

The programme was organized by the Institute of Advanced Studies (Government College of Education) Srinagar. Dr Andrabi was accompanied by Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University Prof Neelofar Khan, Prof Emeritus & Eminent Educationist Prof Pam Rajput, Director Colleges Prof Yasmeen Ashai & the Principal of the Institute Prof Seema Naaz.

The galaxy of Heads of Higher Education Institutes of Kashmir Division & eminent women educationists participated in the event. In her address Dr Andrabi said that after centuries of adverse times for women, this era has paved the way for the female folk to regain the lost glory. “Women are born leaders. In India women are experiencing a rise like no other place on the globe. We have the highest number of Women Vice Chancellors in reputed Indian Universities now. The AIIMS Delhi Director is a lady. Chandrayan-3 Mission has eminent women in the Board of Directors. Indian Women are now leading at home and at the global arena”, Dr Andrabi said.

She said that in contemporary India discrimination in choosing women as the leaders in the education sector has ended and now women are getting equal opportunities in sectors of life. “The capacity building initiatives are necessary to infuse confidence in the women leaders so that they are able to deliver with their utmost capabilities. In Jammu & Kashmir, after decades of discrimination with the capable women, equal opportunities are being provided to them and they are excelling in their fields of responsibility. She hailed the organizers for this very important initiative to uplift the morale of the women leaders and managers in the higher education sector.