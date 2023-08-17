Cong to defeat fake narrative of BJP in coming polls: Wani

Excelsior Correspondent

BANIHAL, Aug 17: JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani has said that Congress is capable of defeating fake narrative, political exploitation and will ensure defeat of BJP’s divisive policies in forthcoming elections.

He said the people in the entire country are yearning for the change, which is set to happen after the 2024 elections in the country.

“Congress Party has served the people to the best of its ability and shall continue to fight for safeguarding democratic institutions, which have become prime target of Modi Govt for the lust of power,” Wani said while addressing an impressive rally at Mangit in Block Khari of Banihal segment.

JKPCC chief assured the people that Congress Party shall continue to fight for safeguarding democratic institutions in the country, which have become prime target of BJP Govt for the lust of power. He said since the BJP assumed power at Centre everything started reversing especially the developmental process, employment generation has received severe setbacks, skyrocketing prices of essentials and many other issues confronting people due to the misrule and mismanagement on the part of Modi Govt.

Wani said though BJP Govt is making tall claims and doing everything to show that J&K is prospering and people are happy and termed these claims contrary to the ground situation, the matter of the fact is, people have been pushed to wall in every respect, confronting with economic distress and extreme unemployment. Youth are feeling frustrated due to the extreme unemployment leading to the drug menace, which is a matter of serious concern for the public.

He said J&K has been left on the mercy of some bureaucrats, who are only making statements on development and many other things, the matter of the fact is, people are not being heard with the result they have been left unrepresented and their grievances remain unresolved.

Referring to the development of Banihal, Wani highlighted the work done by the Congress for the overall development of Banihal especially construction of roads, providing and upgradation of hospitals, installation of transformers and many other facilities for better living and assured the people of Banihal that Congress Party shall remain committed for the inclusive development of people of Banihal.

Wani claimed that newly floated DPAP is an offshoot of BJP and people of J&K are well aware that this Party has been formed to mislead and divide electorates to benefit BJP and cautioned the people about its (DPAP) designs while terming it a hallmark of betrayal.

Those who addressed the gathering including JKPCC secretary and DDC Banihal Imtiyaz Ahmad Khanday, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Abdul Rashid Naik, Sarpanchs- Ghulam Hassan, Mohd Maqbool Sheikh, Ali Mohd Malik besides others.