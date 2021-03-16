KRAS rolls out first batch of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile kits for Army, Air Force

HYDERABAD: Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd (KRAS), a joint venture between the Kalyani Group and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel, on Tuesday rolled out its first batch of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) for the Indian Army and the Air Force.

The roll-out event marked KRAS’ commitment to deliver more than 1000 MRSAM ‘missile kits’ for the Indian Army and Air Force over the coming years.

These missile sections will then be ‘forwarded’ to Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for further and future integration.

“This is beginning of a new era, filled with self-confidence, a marked step-change in technological expertise and a collective demonstration of capability to be the global manufacturing hub for defence products,” Baba Kalyani, Chairman/ Managing Director, Kalyani Group, said. (AGENCIES)