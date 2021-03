Parliament passes bill to raise upper limit for abortions to 24 weeks in special cases

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to raise the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks for “special categories of women” including rape survivors, victims of incest, minors and the differently-abled.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 was passed by voice vote. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha about a year ago.

A demand to send the bill to a select committee of Rajya Sabha was defeated by voice vote, along with some other amendments proposed by members.

“The bill as amended is passed,” Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said. (AGENCIES)