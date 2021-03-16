FWICE issues non-cooperation notice to Gauahar Khan for violating COVID-19 norms

MUMBAI: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Tuesday issued a non-cooperation notice for two months against Bollywood star Gauahar Khan for allegedly violating the COVID-19 rules.

The notice comes after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday filed a police case against a Bollywood actor for flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

Though the BMC release did not disclose the name the actor, reports said the case was related to the “Tandav” actor.

In a joint statement, signed by FWICE president BN Tiwari, general secretary Ashok Dubey and treasurer Gangeshwar Srivastav, the trade body said, “It was a very irresponsible act by Gauahar Khan, she not only risked her life but others who were on the set.” (AGENCIES)