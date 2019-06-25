Knew I had to do ‘Aliya Basu Gayab Hai’ at all cost, says Vinay Pathak

MUMBAI: Actor Vinay Pathak says he instantly made up his mind to star in the upcoming romantic thriller “Aliya Basu Gayab Hai” after hearing the script narration.

Directed by debutante filmmaker Preeti Singh, the film also features Raima Sen and Salim Diwan in pivotal roles. The film portrays characters with different sexual orientations and complexities of human emotions.

“When I heard the script of ‘Aliya Basu Gayab Hai’, I knew that I had to do the film at all costs. It’s a film replete with surprises and twists that will catch you completely unaware. It was wonderful working with Preeti, Raima, Salim and rest of this talented crew. I hope audiences will have an equally enjoyable time while watching it,” Pathak said in a statement.

The first look of the film, produced by Singh, Dr. Sattar Diwan and Dr. DJ Zawar, was unveiled on Tuesday.

“I am so thankful to my producers, cast and crew for this wonderful experience. Initially this film was a tough nut to crack but actors like these were a delight to work with, they give so much confidence to you as a maker that the process becomes fun, it’s a very complex human drama film and we can cannot wait to show the film to audiences,” Singh said.

Raima said she is "eagerly looking forward" to the film's release.