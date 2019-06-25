Siddharth to voice Simba in Tamil version of ‘The Lion King’

MUMBAI: Disney India has announced that south star Siddharth will be lending his voice to the character of Simba in the Tamil version of upcoming film “The Lion King”.

The much-awaited film is a live-action remake of 1994 original.

The actor said that doing voice work for the beloved character was an “unforgettable experience” for him.

“I can never forget the first time I saw ‘The Lion King’ on screen as well as on stage. I had an equally unforgettable experience speaking and singing in Tamil as Simba in the spectacular new version of this timeless classic. I can’t wait to see my new avatar in the cinema with my audience,” Siddharth said in a statement.

The actor also shared the news on Twitter, where he declared that he is a big fan of Donald Glover, who has done the voice work for the film’s English version.

“It’s a huge honour to voice #Simba in #Tamil in #TheLionKing. It is that extra bit special because I’m the biggest fan of the genius @donaldglover. I hope I have managed at least a fraction of the magic that he has in the film. Thank you #Disney and @Jon_Favreau for this,” Siddharth wrote. (AGENCIES)