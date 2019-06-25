Record number of Indian Muslims to go for Haj this year without subsidy: Naqvi

NEW DELHI: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that there will be no negligence tolerated with regard to ensuring the safety of the Haj pilgrims by the Central Government which has also taken steps for better facilities to them.

A total of 620 Haj coordinators, Assistant Haj Officers, Haj Assistants, Doctors, Paramedics and others have been deployed in Saudi Arabia to assist the Haj pilgrims, which also include a large number of women, the Minister added.

He said that the number of women Haj pilgrims going without "Mehram" (male companion) this year is double in comparison to last year. 2,340 Muslim women from India will go for Haj without "Mehram" this year while 1180 women had performed Haj last year without "Mehram".