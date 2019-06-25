2014 Burdwan blast case: Wanted JMB operative arrested from Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: A Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operative, wanted in the 2014 Burdwan blast case, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency from Bengaluru on Tuesday, officials said.

Habibur Rehman Sheikh (28) alias Habibur or Sheikh was apprehended by the central agency from the Dodabalpur area of the city, they said.

Sheikh was named in the chargesheet filed by the NIA in this case in March, 2015 “for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of JMB to wage war against Governments of India and Bangladesh”, an NIA official said.

He was a close associate of senior JMB leader Jahidul Islam alias Kausar and was associated with other JMB leaders like Rahamatullah Sheikh and Moulana Yusuf, the official said. (AGENCIES)