Nirmala Sitharaman among 100 most influential in UK power list

LONDON: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is among the 100 most influential women driving the UK-India relationship forward alongside one of Britain’s senior-most Cabinet ministers Penny Mordaunt.

The ‘100 Most Influential in UK-India Relations: Celebrating Women’ list was launched by UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid to mark India Day in the Houses of Parliament in London on Monday.

It credited Sitharaman, also the Minister of Corporate Affairs, as one of India’s most “powerful women” who plays a “pivotal” role in the bilateral relationship as India’s former Defence Minister and now Finance Minister. (AGENCIES)