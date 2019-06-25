After ‘Kabir Singh’, Kiara Advani gears up for Karan Johar’s next ‘Guilty’

NEW DELHI: The young and talented actress Kiara Advani who is currently taking the box-office by storm with her recent release ‘Kabir Singh’, is now gearing up for Karan Johar’s film ‘Guilty’.

Karan Johar, who has earlier directed Kiara for a segment in the Netflix anthology film ‘Lust Stories’, took to his social media on Tuesday to announce his next project with the versatile actress under Dharma Productions brand new wing Dharmatic.

”Presenting the first look of the rockstar @Advani_Kiara in #Guilty, an upcoming @NetflixIndia original film directed by the very talented @ruchinarain18 and produced by @Dharmatic_! @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies,” Karan tweeted.

Kiara, who made her digital debut last year, will be headlining ‘Guilty’, and will be once again seen in a brand-new look.

Directed by Ruchi Narain, ‘Guilty’ explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly guilty in such circumstances.

The film is scheduled to release later this year.

That apart, Kiara has an impressive line-up of films which includes ‘Good News’, ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, ‘Shershaah’, and ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’. (AGENCIES)