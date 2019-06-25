Shri Amarnath Yatra mobile app developed

SRINAGAR: To enable pilgrims intending to undertake annual pilgrimage to holy Armarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has introduced a new mobile based application for Yatris.

The app is designed and developed by National E-Governance Division (NeGD) of Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeITY), Government of India (GoI), a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said here on Tuesday evening.

He informed that the App provides important information for Yatris to facilitate planning their Yatra, facilities available in Holy Shrine area, weather forecast, how to reach, Do’s & Don’ts, health advisory, information and tips, general enquiry, links for online heli ticket booking etc. (AGENCIES)