Kerala, Andhra, Mah top in overall health performance: report

NEW DELHI: Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra ranked on top in terms of overall health performance while Haryana, Rajasthan and Jharkhand are the top three ranking states in terms of annual health incremental performance, a report said on Tuesday.

NITI Aayog released the second edition of “Healthy States, Progressive India” which ranks states and union territories innovatively on their year-on-year incremental change in health outcomes, as well as, their overall performance.

According to the report, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jharkhand showed the maximum gains in improvement of health outcomes from base to reference year in indicators such as Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR), Under-five Mortality Rate (U5MR), Proportion Low Birth Weight among New-borns, Proportion of districts with functional Cardiac Care Units (CCUs), Proportion of ANCs registered within first trimester, Proportion of CHCs PHCs with Quality Accreditation Certificates, full immunization coverage, institutional deliveries, Proportion of Specialist positions vacant at District Hospitals and Proportion of total staff (regular and contractual) with e-pay slip generated in the IT enabled Human Resources Management Information System. (AGENCIES)