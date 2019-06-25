2.35 cr people used rlys’ free WiFi in May; 4,791 more stations to be covered this year: RailTel

NEW DELHI: Over two crore users logged into the railway WiFi at 1,606 stations across its network in May and the facility of free internet would be extended to the remaining 4,791 stations within this year, Indian Railways’ digital arm RailTel said Tuesday.

In May, the total number of user logins at the WiFi enabled stations was 2.35 crore, it said.

“The numbers speak volumes about the fact that despite having easy access to mobile internet, public WiFi is still the preferred choice of rail users at railway stations… now the WiFi service will be extended to another 4,791 stations within this year which will enable every station of Indian Railways (except the halt stations) to have a WiFi hotspot,” RailTel said in a statement.

Stations in tier 1 cities like Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai registered a greater number of user logins and data consumption than their tier 2 counterparts. The Howrah station alone saw 4.9 lakh user logins in a month. (AGENCIES)