Sex racket busted in Rajouri, two women among three held

JAMMU: Three persons including two women and a man have been arrested after busting a sex racket in Rajouri district, police official informed on Tuesday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said, “police got specific information that a woman is running a sex racket in her house in ward no 04 of Rajouri town.”
“After receiving information, a special team was constituted and raid was conducted on suspected location in the presence of executive magistrate and women constables,” the official said.
During raid, police arrested a man and two women from the spot, he said. (AGENCIES)
