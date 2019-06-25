Proposal submitted to increase pension under APY: Govt

NEW DELHI: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has submitted a proposal to increase the limit of pension and age under Atal Pension Yojana (APY), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
The scheme is presently under examination in consultation with PFRD, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply.
Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is open to all citizens of India between 18-40 years of age. Accordingly, Mudra beneficiaries, Self Help Group (SHG) members and Anganwadi workers who are citizen of India and fall between 18-40 years of age are eligible to join APY, she added. (AGENCIES)
