England stop Australia at 285/7 after Finch hundred

LONDON: Aaron Finch rose to the occasion with his second century of the tournament before England rallied to stop arch-rivals Australia at 285 for seven in their blockbuster World Cup showdown here Tuesday.
Comfortably placed at 185 for three in the 36th over, Australia were headed for a 300-plus total, but lost the plot due to England’s fine comeback and lack of discretion on part of most of the batsmen that followed Finch and David Warner. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Every household to own a TV set
Yet another ‘penal’ action against Pakistan
Pace up construction of bunkers
Fraudulent appointments and irregularities
Terrorism to be dealt with to its finish
Extension of Jammu Airport runway