Kishida Fumio wins LDP presidential election, to become Japan’s next PM

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 29: In a runoff between Kono Taro and Fumio to lead Japan’s main ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Fumio was declared the winner and is assured to become Prime Minister next week.

“Kishida Fumio has been elected leader of Japan’s main ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He is virtually assured to become Prime Minister next week,” reported NHK World.

Kishida has also served as Japanese Foreign Minister.

Four candidates, namely Taro Kono, Kishida Fumio, Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda, entered the race for the presidential election of LDP.

As the LDP-led coalition constitutes a majority in both chambers of the parliament in Japan, the new party president is almost certain to be elected prime minister in the extraordinary diet session scheduled to be held on October 4, succeeding the incumbent Yoshihide Suga.