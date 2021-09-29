Property worth lakhs destroyed in Srinagar fire

SRINAGAR, Sept 29: Property worth lakhs of rupees has been damaged in a fire incident in the down town Srinagar on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said fire broke out in a furniture shops in Babdamb area in the down town early this morning.

Fire tenders rushed from different parts of the city to the spot, they said adding the fire was brought under control not before four furniture shops were damaged destroying property worth lakhs of rupees.

The cause of fire was being ascertained, the said adding police has registered a case and initiated proceedings. (Agencies)