CB Kashmir produce chargesheet in 2016 cheating case in Baramulla court

BARAMULLA, Sept 29: The Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) has produced a chargesheet against proprietor of M/S Kaba Tour and Travels in the court of Sub Juge Pattan in this north Kashmir district for providing fake and invalid documents to a couple for performing Hajj pilgrimage in 2016.

A spokesman of the CBK said on Wednesday a chargesheet in a case under section 420 RPC of Police Station CBK was produced in the court of Sub Judge Pattan against the proprietor of M/S Kaba Tour and Travels, Hamidullah Mir, resident of Pattan Baramulla.

He said CBK had received a complaint from one Ghulam Rasool Khanday, resident of Pattan Bala, that he and his wife intended to undertake Hajj Pilgrimage and for that purpose contacted Hamidullah Mir and paid him an amount of Rs 3.80 lakhs for arranging visa, air tickets and accommodation at Harmain Sharief and other related facilities for them.

Khanday alleged that the accused provided them visa for proceeding to Saudi Arabia for Hajj Pilgrimage and accordingly they proceeded for Pilgrimage on 16.9.2016.

But, he said they were stopped at Delhi airport and were not allowed to proceed ahead on the ground that their visas are invalid and are not meant for Hajj and Umrah.

Their passports and visas were verified and confirmed to be fake and false. Spokesman said a case was registered at Police Station CBK and investigation set into motion.

The allegations were established in the course of investigation against accused, he said adding it was also established that the accused had duped other Hajj aspirants hailing from Pattan area.

The official said the offence under section 420 RPC has been proved against accused Hamidullah Mir and accordingly the chargesheet was presented against him before the court. (Agencies)