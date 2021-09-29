Vidyut Jammwal’s ‘Sanak: Hope Under Siege’ to be out on October 15

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Sept 29: Actor Vidyut Jammwal-starrer ‘Sanak: Hope Under Siege’ is all set to release on October 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Kanishk Varma, ‘Sanak’ is touted as an action thriller.

Announcing the news on his Instagram account, Vidyut wrote, “Ek baar SANAK gayi na toh…Complete the sentence in #SANAKI style #SANAK releasing on 15th October only on @disneyplushotstar.”

Producer Vipul Shah also expressed his excitement over the release of the film.

“I am very happy to announce the date of ‘Sanak’, which we shot under the most difficult circumstances of Covid-19. The sole purpose of putting all the effort was to keep entertaining people and again, as usual, we have tried to take the action a notch higher than the Commando series. I believe that we have achieved it,” he said.

‘Sanak’ also stars Neha Dhupia, Rukmini Maitra, and Chandan Roy Sanyal among others. (Agenies)