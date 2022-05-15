Killing of Rahul Bhat triggers shutdown in Jagti

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 15: A complete shutdown was observed at Jagti camp and a large number of women, elders and youth lodged a protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat.

The protesters raised slogans against the killing and claimed that the government has utterly failed to protect KPs and fulfil the promises made with them.

The protesters also condemned baton charge by police on peaceful protest of KPs.

They said that PM package employees working in different departments and in far flung areas are feeling alienated and insecure due to targeted and selective killings, should be posted in Jammu province till normalcy returns and a concrete police is made in this regard.

All the business establishments were closed and traffic was off on the road for the whole day.

Prominent among protesters were Piaray Lal Pandita, T.K Dhar, Kuldeep Razdan and others.