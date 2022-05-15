SSP visits border areas, reviews anti-drone measures

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 15: In order to take review of security scenario in border areas of Jammu district especially of counter insurgency front, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu Chandan Kohli today visited the areas located along the International Border in the district.

He was accompanied by SP HQ Jammu Ramnish Gupta and SDPO RS Pura Surinder Singh.

During his visit, the SSP Jammu visited different police establishments including police stations of Miran Sahib, RS Pura and Arnia.

He also visited BSF post Jabowal and Border Police post Trewa where drone sighting has taken place recently and SHO Arnia Davinder Singh, I/C BPP Trewa Pankaj Katoch briefed SSP Jammu about overall security scenario in the area.

During his visit, Kohli had a detailed review of security scenario in border areas and took a first hand review of border deployments especially in the areas that fall under the jurisdiction of border police posts.

He further had a detailed discussion with field officers regarding measures required to be taken to further make the border grid a fool proof security line.

The SSP especially reviewed the anti drone measures put in place by police and other security forces in border areas in the sub division and asked field deployments to maintain highest level of alertness to foil any drone dropping attempt.

He also took a marathon review of working of all three visited police stations where he was brief about investigation status of registered cases, inquest proceedings, with stress on crime against women and NDPS cases, steps on preventive policing and strengthering the bond between the police and public.